BEIJING Investment in Chinese real estate quickened in September after ticking higher the previous month, highlighting the persistence of investor demand - even as more official tightening measures were introduced to curb prices.

But new construction starts measured by floor area were down 19.4 percent in September from a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, a drastic deceleration from August's 3.3 percent and suggesting tightening measures may be influencing new development.

Property investment rose 7.8 percent in September from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, compared with 6.2 percent in August.

Property sales by floor area in the first nine months grew 26.9 percent, up from 25.5 percent in January-August.

In September alone, the area of property sold grew 34 percent, Reuters calculations show, compared with 19.8 percent in August.

For the first nine months of the year, property investment grew 5.8 percent, accelerating from 5.4 percent in the first eight months.

Real estate investment directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China and is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year in a quarter of a century.

A robust recovery in home prices and sales, thanks to a flurry of government stimulus measures, gave a stronger-than-expected boost to the world's second largest economy in the first half of the year.

But overheating in some parts of the property market in recent months has become a serious concern for policymakers. Housing prices in tier-1 and certain tier-2 Chinese cities soared 27 percent on-year in July and 28 percent in August marking the second bout of housing fever this year, according to a UBS report.

Speculative buying has spilled over from bigger cities to lesser-known, lower level centres. Some analysts said price rises reflected a rush to buy in anticipation of new restrictions being introduced.

More than 20 cities have adopted restrictive measures, including higher mortgage downpayments and an immediate ban on second-home purchases, to prevent speculative buying that could further fuel price bubbles.

Real estate developers are also said to face more restrictions in raising capital and stricter supervision by housing authorities.

China's securities regulator is looking to tighten the rules on listed real estate firms issuing bonds and offering private placements, while China's Housing Ministry will crack down on nine types of misconduct by real estate developers.

But market observers say the measures taken so far were less severe than those seen in 2013, as it remained easy to raise a cheap mortgage.

While bigger cities have registered eye-popping price gains, huge inventories of unsold homes continue to weigh on prices in many smaller cities.

Growth in inventory floor area last month was 4.7 percent higher than a year earlier, compared to 6.9 percent in August.

Last week, premier Li Keqiang said the government will ensure stable development of the property market.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Eric Meijer)