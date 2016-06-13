A customer shops for shoes at a mall in Hefei, Anhui province, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING China expects second quarter economic growth to be stable, though exports face pressure from global uncertainties, a spokesman for the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Growth in China's fixed-asset investment slipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2000, while retail sales growth also slowed, the National Bureau of Statistics announced earlier in the day.

Statistics bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun also said China's authorities are prepared to deal with a possible U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)