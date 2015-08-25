BEIJING China's central bank cut lending rates for the fifth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has sent shockwaves around the globe.

Tuesday's combined easing comes after Chinese stock indexes nosedived more than 7 percent on Tuesday and also follows a shock devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS two weeks ago, a move that authorities billed as aiding financial reforms, but that some saw at the start of a gradual slide in the currency to help stumbling exporters.

Below are changes in China's benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios since 2006.

INTEREST RATES

one-year deposit one-year lending

announced change new rate change new rate

25/08/2015 -25 bp 1.75 pct -25 bp 4.60 pct

27/06/15 -25 bp 2.00 pct -25 bp 4.85 pct

10/05/15 -25 bp 2.25 pct -25 bp 5.10 pct

28/02/15 -25 bp 2.50 pct -25 bp 5.35 pct

21/11/14 -25 bp 2.75 pct -40 bp 5.6 pct

05/07/12 -25 bp 3.00 pct -31 bp 6.00 pct

07/06/12 -25 bp 3.25 pct -25 bp 6.31 pct

06/07/11 +25 bp 3.50 pct +25 bp 6.56 pct

05/04/11 +25 bp 3.25 pct +25 bp 6.31 pct

08/02/11 +25 bp 3.00 pct +25 bp 6.06 pct

25/12/10 +25 bp 2.75 pct +25 bp 5.81 pct

19/10/10 +25 bp 2.50 pct +25 bp 5.56 pct

22/12/08 -27 bp 2.25 pct -27 bp 5.31 pct

26/11/08 -108 bp 2.52 pct -108 bp 5.58 pct

29/10/08 -27 bp 3.60 pct -27 bp 6.66 pct

08/10/08 -27 bp 3.87 pct -27 bp 6.93 pct

15/09/08 0 bp 4.14 pct -27 bp 7.20 pct

20/12/07 +27 bp 4.14 pct +18 bp 7.47 pct

14/09/07 +27 bp 3.87 pct +27 bp 7.29 pct

21/08/07 +27 bp 3.60 pct +18 bp 7.02 pct

20/07/07 +27 bp 3.33 pct +27 bp 6.84 pct

18/05/07 +27 bp 3.06 pct +18 bp 6.57 pct

17/03/07 +27 bp 2.79 pct +27 bp 6.39 pct

18/08/06 +27 bp 2.52 pct +27 bp 6.12 pct

27/04/06 0 bp 2.25 pct +27 bp 5.85 pct

REQUIRED RESERVE RATIO (for big banks) **

announced change new ratio

26/08/15 -50 bp 18.0 pct

19/04/15 -100 bp 18.5 pct

04/02/15 -50 bp 19.5 pct

12/05/12 -50 bp 20.0 pct

18/02/12 -50 bp 20.5 pct

30/11/11 -50 bp 21.0 pct

14/06/11 +50 bp 21.5 pct

12/05/11 +50 bp 21.0 pct

17/04/11 +50 bp 20.5 pct

18/03/11 +50 bp 20.0 pct

18/02/11 +50 bp 19.5 pct

14/01/11 +50 bp 19.0 pct

10/12/10 +50 bp 18.5 pct

19/11/10 +50 bp 18.0 pct

10/11/10 +50 bp 17.5 pct

02/05/10 +50 bp 17.0 pct

12/02/10 +50 bp 16.5 pct

12/01/10 +50 bp 16.0 pct

22/12/08 -50 bp 15.5 pct

26/11/08 -100 bp 16.0 pct

08/10/08 -50 bp 17.0 pct

07/06/08 +100 bp 17.5 pct

12/05/08 +50 bp 16.5 pct

16/04/08 +50 bp 16.0 pct

18/03/08 +50 bp 15.5 pct

16/01/08 +50 bp 15.0 pct

08/12/07 +100 bp 14.5 pct

10/11/07 +50 bp 13.5 pct

13/10/07 +50 bp 13.0 pct

06/09/07 +50 bp 12.5 pct

15/08/07 +50 bp 12.0 pct

05/06/07 +50 bp 11.5 pct

15/05/07 +50 bp 11.0 pct

16/04/07 +50 bp 10.5 pct

25/02/07 +50 bp 10.0 pct

15/01/07 +50 bp 9.5 pct

15/11/06 +50 bp 9.0 pct

15/08/06 +50 bp 8.5 pct

05/07/06 +50 bp 8.0 pct

** On August 25, 2015, the central bank also lowered the required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks that have met certain standards in lending to the farm sector and small and medium-sized enterprises by 50 basis points. In addition, it lowered the RRR for financial leasing companies and auto leasing companies by 300 basis points.

