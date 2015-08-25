EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BEIJING China's central bank cut lending rates for the fifth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, stepping up efforts to support a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has sent shockwaves around the globe.
Tuesday's combined easing comes after Chinese stock indexes nosedived more than 7 percent on Tuesday and also follows a shock devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS two weeks ago, a move that authorities billed as aiding financial reforms, but that some saw at the start of a gradual slide in the currency to help stumbling exporters.
Below are changes in China's benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios since 2006.
INTEREST RATES
one-year deposit one-year lending
announced change new rate change new rate
25/08/2015 -25 bp 1.75 pct -25 bp 4.60 pct
27/06/15 -25 bp 2.00 pct -25 bp 4.85 pct
10/05/15 -25 bp 2.25 pct -25 bp 5.10 pct
28/02/15 -25 bp 2.50 pct -25 bp 5.35 pct
21/11/14 -25 bp 2.75 pct -40 bp 5.6 pct
05/07/12 -25 bp 3.00 pct -31 bp 6.00 pct
07/06/12 -25 bp 3.25 pct -25 bp 6.31 pct
06/07/11 +25 bp 3.50 pct +25 bp 6.56 pct
05/04/11 +25 bp 3.25 pct +25 bp 6.31 pct
08/02/11 +25 bp 3.00 pct +25 bp 6.06 pct
25/12/10 +25 bp 2.75 pct +25 bp 5.81 pct
19/10/10 +25 bp 2.50 pct +25 bp 5.56 pct
22/12/08 -27 bp 2.25 pct -27 bp 5.31 pct
26/11/08 -108 bp 2.52 pct -108 bp 5.58 pct
29/10/08 -27 bp 3.60 pct -27 bp 6.66 pct
08/10/08 -27 bp 3.87 pct -27 bp 6.93 pct
15/09/08 0 bp 4.14 pct -27 bp 7.20 pct
20/12/07 +27 bp 4.14 pct +18 bp 7.47 pct
14/09/07 +27 bp 3.87 pct +27 bp 7.29 pct
21/08/07 +27 bp 3.60 pct +18 bp 7.02 pct
20/07/07 +27 bp 3.33 pct +27 bp 6.84 pct
18/05/07 +27 bp 3.06 pct +18 bp 6.57 pct
17/03/07 +27 bp 2.79 pct +27 bp 6.39 pct
18/08/06 +27 bp 2.52 pct +27 bp 6.12 pct
27/04/06 0 bp 2.25 pct +27 bp 5.85 pct
REQUIRED RESERVE RATIO (for big banks) **
announced change new ratio
26/08/15 -50 bp 18.0 pct
19/04/15 -100 bp 18.5 pct
04/02/15 -50 bp 19.5 pct
12/05/12 -50 bp 20.0 pct
18/02/12 -50 bp 20.5 pct
30/11/11 -50 bp 21.0 pct
14/06/11 +50 bp 21.5 pct
12/05/11 +50 bp 21.0 pct
17/04/11 +50 bp 20.5 pct
18/03/11 +50 bp 20.0 pct
18/02/11 +50 bp 19.5 pct
14/01/11 +50 bp 19.0 pct
10/12/10 +50 bp 18.5 pct
19/11/10 +50 bp 18.0 pct
10/11/10 +50 bp 17.5 pct
02/05/10 +50 bp 17.0 pct
12/02/10 +50 bp 16.5 pct
12/01/10 +50 bp 16.0 pct
22/12/08 -50 bp 15.5 pct
26/11/08 -100 bp 16.0 pct
08/10/08 -50 bp 17.0 pct
07/06/08 +100 bp 17.5 pct
12/05/08 +50 bp 16.5 pct
16/04/08 +50 bp 16.0 pct
18/03/08 +50 bp 15.5 pct
16/01/08 +50 bp 15.0 pct
08/12/07 +100 bp 14.5 pct
10/11/07 +50 bp 13.5 pct
13/10/07 +50 bp 13.0 pct
06/09/07 +50 bp 12.5 pct
15/08/07 +50 bp 12.0 pct
05/06/07 +50 bp 11.5 pct
15/05/07 +50 bp 11.0 pct
16/04/07 +50 bp 10.5 pct
25/02/07 +50 bp 10.0 pct
15/01/07 +50 bp 9.5 pct
15/11/06 +50 bp 9.0 pct
15/08/06 +50 bp 8.5 pct
05/07/06 +50 bp 8.0 pct
** On August 25, 2015, the central bank also lowered the required reserve ratio (RRR) for banks that have met certain standards in lending to the farm sector and small and medium-sized enterprises by 50 basis points. In addition, it lowered the RRR for financial leasing companies and auto leasing companies by 300 basis points.
(Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Nick Macfie)
