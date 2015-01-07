EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BEIJING China has told government agencies to cut red tape and improve transparency, in the latest bid to reduce the cost of doing business and to support a slowing economy.
Government administrations should have "one window" to centralise approvals and issue detailed guidance and procedures to cut waiting time, the cabinet said after a regular meeting.
Different government departments should coordinate their approval procedures and improve transparency, it said.
"Except for cases that involve state secrets, commercial secrets or personal privacy, acceptance of applications, progress, results and other information should be disclosed," the cabinet said.
China has been slashing layers of red-tape under its most ambitious plans for reforms in three decades, directed at giving market forces a greater role in the economy.
The government has said the reform push has led to a surge in the number of new companies, but analysts say it may take some time for the campaign to have an impact on the economy.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.