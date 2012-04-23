BEIJING The enormity of China's long-term economic reform agenda makes piloting the biggest driver of global growth safely past the near-term perils of a hard landing seem straightforward.

Even with structural change, China's growth rate will likely be nearer 5 percent than 10 by the end of the decade, its mainly poor population will be ageing rapidly and its firms will face cheap foreign competition in developed markets still struggling with the deleveraging legacy of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

"Avoiding a hard landing was relatively easy. Economic policy for the near term has been pre-determined and I don't see any deviation from that," Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS in Hong Kong, told Reuters.

Some see the potential for an acceleration of financial sector reform, particularly to make China's tightly controlled currency more freely convertible, after the recent milestone move to double the size of the daily trading band in which the yuan is actively managed.

Wang at UBS reckons the broader reform agenda mapped out in China's 12th Five Year Plan is tougher to deliver.

"Changing the economic structure, re-orienting the economy, how to improve income distribution, environmental issues, price distortions, financial sector reforms - all these things have been outlined as important, but there isn't a very clear time line as to when these things will happen," she said.

Premier Wen Jiabao has plenty to do in his final year in office. A plan for 2012 unveiled in March made 32 pledges for action across nine broad subject areas, with promises to "accelerate", "deepen" and be "vigorous" in most of them.

How he'll get through it in 12 months after nine years in which critics say reform has slowed is no mean feat, especially as politics - even in China's Communist-ruled, one-party state - complicate matters.

TRANSITION YEAR

This is a transition year, when President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen start to hand over the reins of power to a new leadership after a decade in. A smooth handover is the prime objective, which appears to limit leeway for major reform.

But a scandal that has brought the downfall of Bo Xilai, a brash populist once widely seen as a contender for a post in the nine-member committee that rules China, may see faster economic reform in a bid to underpin growth and social stability.

"The pace of financial reform is likely to accelerate through 2012 and 2013," said Xiang Songzuo, chief economist at the Agricultural Bank of China and vice director of the International Monetary Institute think-tank at Renmin University.

Reform is rarely easy. Certainly not capital and currency liberalisation, mis-steps with which were the root causes of Asia's 1997-98 financial crisis which China managed to evade.

A PBOC study in February provided a timeline to ease capital controls over five to 10 years to give foreigners more freedom to buy Chinese assets while allowing direct access by Chinese nationals to overseas markets.

And it took 468 pages for the World Bank and a government think-tank to detail between them the reforms they reckon are necessary between now and 2030.

In the meantime, China is set for its slowest full year of growth in a decade, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting expansion of 8.4 percent.

Regardless of timing, there is a desire to rebalance growth and reduce the influence of foreign demand and investment flows in an economy where 200 million jobs - around a quarter of the workforce - are estimated to be directly supported by trade.

Successive export-led downturns - the 2008-09 global crisis and the still festering European debt crisis - have reinforced the view among China's leaders that they need to recalibrate.

Also resonating is a widening wealth gap between rich and poor and persistent complaints from smaller, private sector firms which generate about 80 percent of China's jobs, about insufficient access to credit despite efforts to stimulate domestic capital markets.

NO TURNING BACK

"We think China has now progressed far enough down the path of financial reform that turning back is not an option," Michael Spencer, an economist with Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong, said.

Wen put the big state-backed banks on notice earlier this month that he intends to break their monopoly in credit creation, rolling out a pilot project in the coastal city of Wenzhou that could be a cornerstone of nationwide reform, with private individuals setting up new regulated lending vehicles.

Sources in direct contact with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) told Reuters last week that Beijing is poised to cut barriers to moving foreign currency in and out of the country in a series of swift, small steps to further open currency and capital markets.

"If policymakers see these reforms through, the impact on the economy will be far more profound than accession to the WTO (World Trade Organisation) was a decade ago," Spencer wrote in a note to clients.

WTO entry forced restructuring on state-owned enterprises, setting China on a growth path that saw it become the world's second-largest economy, the biggest exporter of goods and the owner of the largest store of foreign wealth on the planet - worth $3.3 trillion at last count.

But Wang at UBS says the richest reform seams are harder to get at and more difficult to mine.

"I think the problems run deeper and most of them are fiscal issues," Wang said.

"Nobody wants to understand the details. But if you look at the European situation, the U.S. situation, monetary easing is easy. Fiscal consolidation is incredibly difficult."

