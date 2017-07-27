China's Xi pledges deeper supply-side reforms - Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 18, 2017.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will deepen so-called supply-side structural reforms that include efforts to deleverage the economy and cut excess capacity, President Xi Jinping told senior Communist Party leaders according to state media.

Speaking at a two-day meeting to prepare for a once-in-five-years party congress later this year, Xi urged the party to make "all-out efforts, especially in preventing and defusing major risks, relieving poverty, as well as preventing and controlling pollution", the state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China will keep deepening supply-side structural reform to push forward sustained and healthy economic and social development," Xinhua said, quoting Xi.

Xinhua said supply-side structural reforms included deleveraging, destocking, cutting excess capacity, reducing costs and "shoring up weak areas".