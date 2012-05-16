China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
BEIJING China should quicken the pace of launching new financial instruments and capital markets must to be strengthened to improve their contribution to supporting economic activity, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Wednesday.
Zhou made his comments in a speech to an audience of financial regulators and industry participants.
Beijing took a milestone step in liberalising its currency regime last month, doubling the daily onshore trading band for the yuan to 1 percent. The move underlined its desire for reforms designed to ease speculative pressures in the economy and rebalance capital flows, while taking the country one step closer to its goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015.
Sources in close, direct contact with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), say reforms are ready to be rushed out over the next 12 months to boost two-way capital flows, drive diversification of business finance and accelerate corporate currency hedging.
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.