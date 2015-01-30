Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BEIJING China's fiscal revenue rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier to 14 trillion yuan (1.49 trillion pounds), the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
China's fiscal expenditure increased 8.2 percent last year to 15.2 trillion yuan, the ministry said on its website.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.