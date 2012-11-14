BEIJING China's fiscal spending rose 6.7 percent in October from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, pulling back from September's 16.6 percent growth, but still led by strong growth in education expenditure.

Buoyant government spending is seen by analysts to be among key factors driving China from its worst economic slowdown in three years, as data last week showed China's economy strode further along the road of recovery.

The Chinese state spent 861.7 billion yuan ($138.39 billion) in October, of which the central government spent 156.6 billion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn.

Education investment rose 32.2 percent between January and October compared with the same period a year earlier, followed by spending on affordable housing which jumped 27.3 percent, the ministry said.

In terms of absolute sizes of expenditure, education also sucked in the most funds in the first 10 months of this year at 1.41 trillion yuan. Social security and employment investment stood at 1.01 trillion yuan.

Meanwhile, growth in fiscal revenue accelerated as China's economy show signs of recovery. Consumption and corporate income taxes swelled government coffers.

Fiscal revenue rose 13.7 percent in October from a year earlier to 1.04 trillion yuan, the ministry said, up from September's 11.9 percent rise and August' s 4.2 percent gain.

Revenue from consumption tax rose 18.5 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with a rise of 4.3 percent in September.

Corporate income tax receipts rose 18.4 percent from a year earlier, while those from business tax rose 20.6 percent as property sales revenues recovered in recent months. ($1 = 6.2265 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards & Kim Coghill)