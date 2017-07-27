FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
China willing to sacrifice economic growth to control systemic risks - senior party official
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit spats over when to leave and Irish border
Brexit spats over when to leave and Irish border
Brexit spats over when to leave and Irish border
Brexit spats over when to leave and Irish border
Brexit spats over when to leave and Irish border
Brexit spats over when to leave and Irish border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 27, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a day ago

China willing to sacrifice economic growth to control systemic risks - senior party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese economic official on Thursday indicated that policymakers would be willing to sacrifice some short-term economic growth in order to deal with systemic risks.

"(China can't let smaller risks) eventually lead to large systemic risks that would cause serious harm to China's economy," Yang Weimin, a senior economic official for the Communist Party, told reporters.

"We would rather sacrifice in some other areas, while also dealing with the relationship between stable growth and risk prevention", said Yang.

China will fine tune monetary policy to offset the impact of changes in market interest rates, said Wang Zhijun, another economic official.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.