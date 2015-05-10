100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.1 percent on Sunday, its third reduction since November, as economic growth cools to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also reduced one-year benchmark deposit rates by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent, it said in a statement on its website, adding that the reductions would be effective on May 11.

Below are changes in China's benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios since 2006.

INTEREST RATES

one-year deposit one-year lending

announced change new rate change new rate

10/05/2015 -25 bp 2.25 pct -25 bp 5.10 pct

28/02/15 -25 bp 2.50 pct -25 bp 5.35 pct

21/11/14 -25 bp 2.75 pct -40 bp 5.6 pct

05/07/12 -25 bp 3.00 pct -31 bp 6.00 pct

07/06/12 -25 bp 3.25 pct -25 bp 6.31 pct

06/07/11 +25 bp 3.50 pct +25 bp 6.56 pct

05/04/11 +25 bp 3.25 pct +25 bp 6.31 pct

08/02/11 +25 bp 3.00 pct +25 bp 6.06 pct

25/12/10 +25 bp 2.75 pct +25 bp 5.81 pct

19/10/10 +25 bp 2.50 pct +25 bp 5.56 pct

22/12/08 -27 bp 2.25 pct -27 bp 5.31 pct

26/11/08 -108 bp 2.52 pct -108 bp 5.58 pct

29/10/08 -27 bp 3.60 pct -27 bp 6.66 pct

08/10/08 -27 bp 3.87 pct -27 bp 6.93 pct

15/09/08 0 bp 4.14 pct -27 bp 7.20 pct

20/12/07 +27 bp 4.14 pct +18 bp 7.47 pct

14/09/07 +27 bp 3.87 pct +27 bp 7.29 pct

21/08/07 +27 bp 3.60 pct +18 bp 7.02 pct

20/07/07 +27 bp 3.33 pct +27 bp 6.84 pct

18/05/07 +27 bp 3.06 pct +18 bp 6.57 pct

17/03/07 +27 bp 2.79 pct +27 bp 6.39 pct

18/08/06 +27 bp 2.52 pct +27 bp 6.12 pct

27/04/06 0 bp 2.25 pct +27 bp 5.85 pct

REQUIRED RESERVE RATIO (for big banks)

announced change new ratio

19/04/15 -100 bp 18.5 pct

04/02/15 -50 bp 19.5 pct

12/05/12 -50 bp 20.0 pct

18/02/12 -50 bp 20.5 pct

30/11/11 -50 bp 21.0 pct

14/06/11 +50 bp 21.5 pct

12/05/11 +50 bp 21.0 pct

17/04/11 +50 bp 20.5 pct

18/03/11 +50 bp 20.0 pct

18/02/11 +50 bp 19.5 pct

14/01/11 +50 bp 19.0 pct

10/12/10 +50 bp 18.5 pct

19/11/10 +50 bp 18.0 pct

10/11/10 +50 bp 17.5 pct

02/05/10 +50 bp 17.0 pct

12/02/10 +50 bp 16.5 pct

12/01/10 +50 bp 16.0 pct

22/12/08 -50 bp 15.5 pct

26/11/08 -100 bp 16.0 pct

08/10/08 -50 bp 17.0 pct

07/06/08 +100 bp 17.5 pct

12/05/08 +50 bp 16.5 pct

16/04/08 +50 bp 16.0 pct

18/03/08 +50 bp 15.5 pct

16/01/08 +50 bp 15.0 pct

08/12/07 +100 bp 14.5 pct

10/11/07 +50 bp 13.5 pct

13/10/07 +50 bp 13.0 pct

06/09/07 +50 bp 12.5 pct

15/08/07 +50 bp 12.0 pct

05/06/07 +50 bp 11.5 pct

15/05/07 +50 bp 11.0 pct

16/04/07 +50 bp 10.5 pct

25/02/07 +50 bp 10.0 pct

15/01/07 +50 bp 9.5 pct

15/11/06 +50 bp 9.0 pct

15/08/06 +50 bp 8.5 pct

05/07/06 +50 bp 8.0 pct

(Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)