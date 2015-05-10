All euro business should be moved from London after Brexit -top lawmaker
STRASBOURG All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, anEU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
BEIJING China's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.1 percent on Sunday, its third reduction since November, as economic growth cools to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also reduced one-year benchmark deposit rates by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent, it said in a statement on its website, adding that the reductions would be effective on May 11.
(For the story, click
Below are changes in China's benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios since 2006.
INTEREST RATES
one-year deposit one-year lending
announced change new rate change new rate
10/05/2015 -25 bp 2.25 pct -25 bp 5.10 pct
28/02/15 -25 bp 2.50 pct -25 bp 5.35 pct
21/11/14 -25 bp 2.75 pct -40 bp 5.6 pct
05/07/12 -25 bp 3.00 pct -31 bp 6.00 pct
07/06/12 -25 bp 3.25 pct -25 bp 6.31 pct
06/07/11 +25 bp 3.50 pct +25 bp 6.56 pct
05/04/11 +25 bp 3.25 pct +25 bp 6.31 pct
08/02/11 +25 bp 3.00 pct +25 bp 6.06 pct
25/12/10 +25 bp 2.75 pct +25 bp 5.81 pct
19/10/10 +25 bp 2.50 pct +25 bp 5.56 pct
22/12/08 -27 bp 2.25 pct -27 bp 5.31 pct
26/11/08 -108 bp 2.52 pct -108 bp 5.58 pct
29/10/08 -27 bp 3.60 pct -27 bp 6.66 pct
08/10/08 -27 bp 3.87 pct -27 bp 6.93 pct
15/09/08 0 bp 4.14 pct -27 bp 7.20 pct
20/12/07 +27 bp 4.14 pct +18 bp 7.47 pct
14/09/07 +27 bp 3.87 pct +27 bp 7.29 pct
21/08/07 +27 bp 3.60 pct +18 bp 7.02 pct
20/07/07 +27 bp 3.33 pct +27 bp 6.84 pct
18/05/07 +27 bp 3.06 pct +18 bp 6.57 pct
17/03/07 +27 bp 2.79 pct +27 bp 6.39 pct
18/08/06 +27 bp 2.52 pct +27 bp 6.12 pct
27/04/06 0 bp 2.25 pct +27 bp 5.85 pct
REQUIRED RESERVE RATIO (for big banks)
announced change new ratio
19/04/15 -100 bp 18.5 pct
04/02/15 -50 bp 19.5 pct
12/05/12 -50 bp 20.0 pct
18/02/12 -50 bp 20.5 pct
30/11/11 -50 bp 21.0 pct
14/06/11 +50 bp 21.5 pct
12/05/11 +50 bp 21.0 pct
17/04/11 +50 bp 20.5 pct
18/03/11 +50 bp 20.0 pct
18/02/11 +50 bp 19.5 pct
14/01/11 +50 bp 19.0 pct
10/12/10 +50 bp 18.5 pct
19/11/10 +50 bp 18.0 pct
10/11/10 +50 bp 17.5 pct
02/05/10 +50 bp 17.0 pct
12/02/10 +50 bp 16.5 pct
12/01/10 +50 bp 16.0 pct
22/12/08 -50 bp 15.5 pct
26/11/08 -100 bp 16.0 pct
08/10/08 -50 bp 17.0 pct
07/06/08 +100 bp 17.5 pct
12/05/08 +50 bp 16.5 pct
16/04/08 +50 bp 16.0 pct
18/03/08 +50 bp 15.5 pct
16/01/08 +50 bp 15.0 pct
08/12/07 +100 bp 14.5 pct
10/11/07 +50 bp 13.5 pct
13/10/07 +50 bp 13.0 pct
06/09/07 +50 bp 12.5 pct
15/08/07 +50 bp 12.0 pct
05/06/07 +50 bp 11.5 pct
15/05/07 +50 bp 11.0 pct
16/04/07 +50 bp 10.5 pct
25/02/07 +50 bp 10.0 pct
15/01/07 +50 bp 9.5 pct
15/11/06 +50 bp 9.0 pct
15/08/06 +50 bp 8.5 pct
05/07/06 +50 bp 8.0 pct
(Reporting by Beijing economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
STRASBOURG All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, anEU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
LONDON Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd's Horizon unit has applied to Britain's nuclear regulator for a site licence to build its Wylfa nuclear project in Wales, Horizon said on Tuesday.