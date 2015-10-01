BEIJING, Growth in China's services sector came close to stalling in September, expanding at its slowest rate in 14 months, a private survey showed on Thursday, fuelling fears of a sharper downturn in the world's second-largest economy.

China's services sector has been the lone bright spot for the economy in the last few years, helping to offset a faltering factory sector, but it too has begun to show signs of fatigue in recent months as consumers grow more cautious.

The Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell for a second consecutive month to 50.5, its lowest level since July 2014 and holding barely above the 50-mark which separates contraction from growth on a monthly basis. The August reading was 51.5.

New business rose at the slowest pace in over a year, partly due to the closure of some companies for a massive military parade in early September.

Companies also had to cut prices for the first time in three months, squeezing profit margins, though they added more jobs than in August and business expectations remained high.

"The employment category improved markedly, pointing to the continued strength of the service sector in creating jobs," He Fan, chief economist at Caixin Insight Group said.

"The composite employment index improved from the previous month, indicating that economic restructuring underway has not affected employment too much."

Services have accounted for the biggest part of China's economic output for at least two years, helping to cushion the downdraft from the factory sector and a cooling property market.

China is due to release third-quarter GDP data on Oct 19, and many economists expect to see growth dip below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

Some China watchers believe current growth levels are already much weaker than the official numbers suggest.

