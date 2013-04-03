A woman looks at products as she shops at a local electronic store in downtown Shanghai, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING Growth in China's services sector rebounded in March to hit a six-month high after improving economic conditions increased business and boosted confidence, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 54.3 in March after seasonal adjustments, up from February's 52.1 and the highest since September. A reading above 50 indicates growth on a monthly basis.

Firms said stronger demand lifted new orders, feeding optimism and boosting business confidence to a 10-month high of 65.0.

Qu Hongbin, an HSBC economist, welcomed the buoyant PMI as a sign that China's economic recovery is underway and well distributed across sectors. Two manufacturing PMIs had showed on Monday that China's factory activity picked up in March.

"A broad-based gradual growth recovery is on its way," Qu said, referring to the world's second-biggest economy, where growth sank to a 13-year trough in 2012.

"Notably, the on-going recovery has translated into a continuous improvement of labour market conditions, which are supportive of consumer spending growth in coming quarters."

HSBC said staffing levels in services firms rose last month, albeit modestly, in the 49th consecutive month of gains as companies hired more workers to meet growing demand.

Yet busier activity did not fan inflation. Input prices rose more slowly in March compared with February. Moderate production inflation capped final prices, which barely rose last month from February.

Muted inflation should comfort investors worried that rising prices may lead China to tighten monetary policy too early and imperil its fragile and modest economic revival.

Indeed, one of the two manufacturing PMIs released on Monday showed that although factory production is picking up, the rebound is not as strong as expected, leading some analysts to trim their 2013 economic growth forecasts.

The twin PMIs showed firmer domestic demand boosting factory activity last month, with new orders up sharply despite stubbornly lacklustre foreign demand.

The official manufacturing PMI released by the government rose to an 11-month high of 50.9 in March, while a separate PMI by HSBC climbed to 51.6 last month, roughly in line with a flash reading of 51.7.

The services industry is an increasingly important pillar in China's economy, especially as the government seeks to expand domestic consumption to drive growth. It accounted for 46 percent of the economy in 2012, up from 17 percent in 1990.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)