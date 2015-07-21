EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
SHANGHAI Profits at China's non-financial state-owned companies in January-June slipped a little from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
In the first half, profits were 1.23 trillion yuan (£127.30 billion), or 0.1 percent lower, it said, while revenue was 21.8 trillion yuan, a drop of about 6 percent.
According to ministry data, profits have been down all this year, and performance has been steadily improving since January-February, when they were down 21.5 percent from a year earlier.
For January-May, profits were off 3.3 percent, it said.
The ministry said enterprises in transport, chemicals, electronics and electricity production enjoyed "considerable" profits. Coal, iron and steel, petroleum and petrochemicals firms were in the black but profits fell during the six-month period.
Nonferrous metals firms posted 4.46 billion yuan in losses, it said.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.