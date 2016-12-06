BEIJING China's finance ministry said on Tuesday that preferential tax policies would be implemented in efforts to cut the country's mounting corporate debt, including deferring tax for firms that are restructuring their debt through M&A activities.

The ministry specified eight preferential tax policies in a notice posted on its website, and urged all government departments to take these policies "very seriously" to help firms deleverage.

The move followed guidelines released in October by the State Cabinet which said China would provide preferential tax treatment to help firms cut debt levels.

The cabinet guidelines indicated the government will take a multi-pronged approach to cutting company debt, including encouraging mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies, debt-to-equity swaps and debt securitisation.

Debt has emerged as one of the country's biggest challenges, with corporate China sitting on $18 trillion in debt, equivalent to about 169 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

According to a recent Reuters analysis, profits at roughly a quarter of Chinese companies were too low in the first half of this year to cover their debt servicing obligations, as earnings languish and loan burdens increase.

