Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
BEIJING China aims to invest 2 trillion yuan (229.23 billion pounds) in tourism by 2020, the country's state planner said on Wednesday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said China also aims for the total sum of tourism services purchased in the country to reach 7 trillion yuan by 2020.
The figures were in a joint release from the NDRC and the China National Tourism Administration.
China aims to have tourism contribute more than 10 percent of annual economic growth by 2020, the statement said.
The tourism industry is expected to employ 50 million people by 2020, which will account for more than 10 percent of total employment, it said.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.