BEIJING A turnaround in China's trade performance in the third quarter was a result of government measures and stronger foreign demand, the country's customs office said on Monday.

Zheng Yuesheng, a spokesman at the customs office, said that China does not deliberately pursue a trade surplus and instead aims to balance its trade flows.

Zheng made the comments at a press briefing after data showed on Monday that China's export and import growth unexpectedly trumped forecasts in September.

(This version of the story has been corrected to change spokesman's name to Zheng, not Zhang)

