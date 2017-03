People walk along an elevated walkway at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING China's exports will maintain relatively steady growth in December after strong growth in November, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Shen Danyang also told a regular briefing that China's retail sales will grow around 13 pct this year from a year ago.

China's exports rose 12.7 percent from a year earlier in November, handily beat forecasts in a Reuters poll of a 7.1 percent rise.

(Reporting By Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)