BEIJING Growth in China's exports and imports may be volatile in the first three months of this year but the government is cautiously optimistic about the outlook for all of 2014, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Shen Danyang, the spokesperson for the ministry, also noted that it may be difficult for growth in China's trade sector this year to exceed that of last year.

China's exports grew 7.9 percent for all of 2013 compared with the previous year, while imports rose 7.3 percent, missing an official 8 percent growth target.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Aileen Wang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)