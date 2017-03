BEIJING China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng is confident the country can reach its trade target for this year, he told reporters on the sidelines of China's national parliament meeting on Monday.

While China has not issued an official trade target yet, officials have said it will be similar to last year's target of 8 percent growth, which was missed.

The value of China's total exports climbed 10.6 percent in January from a year earlier, the Customs Administration said on February 12, more than five times market forecasts for a 2 percent rise.

