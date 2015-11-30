Employees sort boxes and parcels at the logistic centre of a express delivery company, after the Singles Day online shopping festival, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's trade deficit in services narrowed to $14.1 billion (9.4 billion pounds) in October compared with $22.7 billion in September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

For January-to-October, China had a services trade deficit of $172.3 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.

October's deficit was led by a $13.6 billion gulf in spending between Chinese and foreign tourists, according to SAFE data.

China had a $59.8 billion surplus on trade of goods in October, the same statement said.

(Reporting By China monitoring team; Editing by Kim Coghill)