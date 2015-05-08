BEIJING China's exports contracted 6.4 percent in April from a year ago, sharply missing expectations for a 2.4 percent gain and fuelling fears about the health of the cooling Chinese economy.

Imports fell 16.2 percent, also much worse than expected, adding to expectations Beijing will announce more economic stimulus measures soon.

COMMENTARY

WANG JIANHUI, ANALYST, CAPITAL SECURITIES, BEIJING

“The bad export figure was mostly due to sagging demand in the global economy. While China is in the midst of economic reforms that emphasise the quality and not the quantity of growth, the reduction (in exports) of traditional low-value-added products coupled with a lack of high-value-added products accounted for the sharp decline in exports. If the demand in other countries does not improve, the declining trend in exports will continue, maybe even worsen.

“On the import side, most infrastructure projects led by the government haven't begun yet, so demand for energy and steel is very low."

XIE YAXUAN, ANALYST, CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES, SHENZHEN

“The unexpected fall in exports last month showed the big fall in exports in March was not really because of seasonal reasons, rather it resulted from a stronger yuan exchange rate and the crackdown by customs on falsified trade since the second-half of last year.”

“The fall in imports continued to show sluggish domestic demand, suggesting the real economy still needs to be supported by government stimulus measures.”

TIM CONDON, ECONOMIST, ING MARKETS, SINGAPORE

"I expect a rate cut this weekend. This is bad. This is going to make 7 percent (GDP) growth hard to attain. It looks like the weakness in the first quarter wasn't transitory. It's persistent. The consensus would be to mark down the forecast (for trade). As the authorities mark down their forecast, they would be asking what they can do to fix that, and I think a rate cut is the answer - better sooner rather than later."

LINKS

MARKET REACTION

Mainland stock indexes .CSI300 trimmed gains after the trade data to be up 0.9 percent. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was flat at 6.2076 against the dollar.

BACKGROUND

-- China's trade grew 3.4 percent in 2014, missing the government's growth target of 7.5 percent by more than half.

-- Taking into account last year's disappointing trade performance, the government has lowered its 2015 growth target for imports and exports to around 6 percent this year.

-- The central bank has lowered interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio thrice in three months since November to stoke economy, and most analysts expect it to loosen policy again on both fronts in coming months.

(Reporting by Bejing Economics; Editing by Kim Coghill)