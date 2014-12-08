Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BEIJING China on Tuesday will kick off the annual Central Economic Work Conference, in which the government outlines the growth blueprint for the world's second-largest economy for the year ahead, state radio said on Monday.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.