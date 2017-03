BEIJING Investment has become less effective in generating growth in China, World Bank Managing Director Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

She did not elaborate in a speech in advance of the release of a report on China's urbanisation due later on Tuesday.

Official data showed China's economy slowed markedly in the first two months of the year, with growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all falling to multi-year lows.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)