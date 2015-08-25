Chinese Premier Li Keqiang takes part in a news conference during a EU-China summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BEIJING There is no basis for continued depreciation in the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state television as saying on Tuesday.

"Currently, there is no basis for continued depreciation in the renminbi (yuan), which is able to stay at a reasonable and balanced level," Li said.

China's economic fundamentals had not changed and the government could achieve its main economic targets for the year, he added.

The central bank shocked global markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent on August 11. The PBOC called it a free-market reform but some saw it as the start of a long-term yuan depreciation to spur exports.

