DALIAN, China China will not see "excessive" depreciation in its yuan currency CNY=CFXS as long as the government is able to stabilise economic growth, a central bank policy adviser said on Thursday.

"There will be no excessive (yuan) depreciation. The most important thing is to stabilise the economy," Huang Yiping, a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, told the World Economic Forum in Dalian in northeastern China.

The government is still struggling to stabilise the yuan after its surprise devaluation of the currency on Aug. 11 and halt a stock market rout that has seen the country's share indexes plunge 40 percent since mid-June.

