BEIJING The Chinese government will boost the convertibility of the yuan under its capital account in the Shanghai free trade zone, and will increase the ways in which renminbi that are held overseas can be reinvested in China, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The government will also study ways to allow qualified Chinese investors to invest overseas, the State Council said after a weekly meeting.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)