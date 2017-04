China's national flag is reflected on an advertisement of a commercial bank bearing the sign of Chinese Yuan at a branch of a commercial bank at a business district in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING The Chinese government will not play a dominant role in the offshore yuan market, the country's top foreign exchange regulator told the official Securities Times on Friday.

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said the development of the offshore yuan market will mainly rely on market forces, while the central bank will create an accommodative environment for that market.

