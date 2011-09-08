BEIJING China will make the yuan "fully convertible" by 2015, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, a move that would be a landmark in Beijing's ambitions to free Chinese financial markets and shed capital controls.

Davide Cucino, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, was quoted as saying he was told of the plans during a meeting between European business executives and Chinese officials.

"We were told by those officials by 2015," Cucino was quoted as saying. The report did not say who the officials were.

The comments marked the first time that Chinese officials have cited a specific date for their plan to make the yuan, also known as the renminbi, fully convertible.

A yuan that trades freely without restrictions would be a watershed development in China's campaign to develop its financial markets and allow investments to flow with few restrictions across its borders.

To match China's rise as a world economic power, Beijing wants to turn the yuan into a currency frequently used for international trade.

To that end, it has gradually eased its grip over the yuan by slightly relaxing strict capital controls. Last month, Beijing said select foreign investors would be allowed to use yuan to buy stocks and bonds in mainland China.

China has never given a timetable on when it will achieve full convertibility for the yuan, but a five-year economic blueprint published in April said Beijing would "gradually make the yuan convertible on the capital account."

Analysts have estimated in the past that the yuan may be fully convertible by 2020, at the latest.

The yuan is fully convertible on the current account, but Beijing still keeps the capital account on a tight leash.

