Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BEIJING China will stick to a prudent monetary policy despite a recent rate cut and a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio, China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday.
Monetary policy needs to support growth as well as helping structural adjustments, Zhou said. China's QFII scheme was not flexible enough and reform measures were being planned, he said.
(Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.