BEIJING China will stick to a prudent monetary policy despite a recent rate cut and a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio, China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday.

Monetary policy needs to support growth as well as helping structural adjustments, Zhou said. China's QFII scheme was not flexible enough and reform measures were being planned, he said.

