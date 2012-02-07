SHANGHAI China will likely approve the launch of the country's first cross-border exchange-traded fund within the next few months, after regulators started reviewing an application for a mainland-listed fund that invests in Hong Kong stocks.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on February 1 accepted an application from E Fund Management Co to launch an ETF that tracks the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE, according to a statement posted on its website late on Monday.

The approval procedure could be as long as six months, but a source familiar with the process said the approval may be given as early as this month.

China has been preparing for years to launch cross-border ETFs under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme as part of efforts to further deregulate its capital markets and channel more of the country's massive savings overseas. ETFs are index funds that trade like stocks on exchanges.

The market widely expects China to initially approve two cross-border ETF products.

In addition to E Fund's fund which aims to list in Shanghai, another similar product, developed by China Asset Management Co and tracks the Hang Seng Index .HSI, will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, analysts said.

Some of China's biggest fund managers, such as Bosera Asset Management Co and Harvest Fund Management Co have partnered with overseas index publishers in developing cross-border ETFs.

Products under preparation are designed to track some of the world's top indices including the Standard & Poor's 500 index .INX, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJI, the FTSE 100 Index .FTSE and Japan's TOPIX Core 30 index .TOPX.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)