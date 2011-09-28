BEIJING China called on Wednesday for talks with the European Union about a scheme demanding airlines buy carbon emission permits, something Beijing has labelled an unfair burden that infringes upon other countries' sovereignty.

"Countries should solve the issue through consultation rather than take unilateral action that may lead to confrontation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular news briefing.

"China appreciates the EU's efforts in climate change, but opposes the EU's forced implementation of unilateral legislation. China has expressed its position many times and our concerns to the EU," he added.

"In fact, not only China but many other countries oppose this. We hope the EU can act prudently and take a positive and practical attitude to handle this matter through proper consultation with China and other parties."

China and Russia on Tuesday issued a joint statement condemning the scheme as unfair.

From January 1 2012, about 4,000 airline operators will face emission limits on all flights into or out of the 27-nation bloc -- regardless of nationality or operator -- and must submit emission permits for each tonne of carbon dioxide released.

The emissions cap of 212.9 million tonnes of CO2 in 2012 equates to 97 percent of the sector's average annual emissions from 2004 to 2006. It will tighten to 95 percent, or 208.5 million tonnes, from 2013 through 2020.

Airlines' free allocation differs widely, depending on the carrier, according to a Point Carbon report last week, which said scheduled airlines will receive between 20 and 100 percent of their 2012 permit requirement free.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)