BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
GENEVA/BEIJING China launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization on Monday to challenge the European Union's support for its solar power industry, adding to rival claims of unfair competition in the global alternative energy sector.
China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that some EU countries' laws provided subsidies for solar electricity generation if components for the projects were produced in Europe, violating WTO rules.
The move comes days after China opened an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation into EU polysilicon, a material used to make solar panels.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.