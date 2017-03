ROME Italy is following China's decision to open an anti-dumping inquiry into imports of wine from the European Union with "maximum attention," Prime Minister Enrico Letta said in a statement on Thursday.

He said ministers were in close contact with the European Commission in Brussels and with other European partners on the issue ahead of a meeting of the European Council at the end of June.

According to farm lobby Coldiretti, Italian exports of wine to China rose from 19 million euros in 2008 to 77 million euros currently, with sales rising 42 percent in the first two months of the year.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)