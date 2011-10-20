BEIJING China is confident that Europe can handle its debt crisis and is willing to work with the European Union to help it overcome its difficulties, the foreign ministry said on Thursday ahead of a summit between China and the EU next week.

"We have said many times that we support the measures Europe has taken to deal with the financial crisis and reorganise its finances," ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu told a regular news briefing.

"We think that the solution to the European debt crisis lies primarily with European countries themselves. We believe these difficulties are temporary, and that European countries can reach unanimity and have sufficient ability and financial strength to resolve their own issues," she added.

"At the same time, we have also often told Europe that China will continue to increase its broad cooperation with the EU in the trade, investment and financial arenas, and we are willing to tackle this crisis together with Europe," Jiang said.

China's pile of $3.2 trillion (2.03 trillion pounds) in foreign exchange reserves, the biggest in the world, keeps growing thanks to trade surpluses and capital inflows.

Analysts estimate that China holds about a quarter of its foreign exchange in euro assets, and there are few other places for it to park investments of such a scale.

The government has said it has confidence in the euro and in the EU's efforts to tackle the crisis. But comments from Chinese economists and in state media have also revealed anxieties about the security of euro assets.

