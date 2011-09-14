BEIJING The European Union owes it to China to recognise the country's help with Europe's debt crisis by rewarding Beijing with market economy status, the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary on Wednesday.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said earlier in the day that Beijing hoped the EU would recognise China as a market economy, which would give better protection against European anti-dumping penalties -- a major irritant for the Chinese.

China has repeatedly pressed the European Union to give it that status. But the European bloc has not reached agreement on that demand, and its officials have told China that it must meet a set of technical criteria before winning market status.

State-run Xinhua said it was time the EU stepped up and repaid China for its help in the debt crisis.

"Since eruption of the global financial crisis and the debt crisis in Europe, China has offered help to Europe," it said in an English-langue commentary. "Since last year, China has purchased bonds of several European countries, trying to save nations deep in a debt crisis.

"By contrast, it is a pity that the EU side still shows no sincerity on the issue of recognising China's market economy status," Xinhua wrote.

"All in all, the EU side has played and is still playing the trick of postponement, practicing protectionism in the name of fair trade," it added.

"As a matter of fact, such tricks bring no benefit to the EU itself. Instead, an early recognition of China's market economy status is a choice the EU side should seriously consider at present," Xinhua said.

"Therefore, the earlier that the EU announces its recognition, the earlier it could demonstrate its sincerity towards China, winning more popularity and friendship among the Chinese people."

While such commentaries do not necessarily reflect the government's official position, they do offer an insight into the thinking of senior Chinese policy-makers.

With about a quarter of China's record foreign currency reserves of $3.2 trillion estimated by analysts to be held in euro assets, Chinese leaders have repeatedly voiced support for the debt-mired single currency area.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Italy had asked Beijing to buy "substantial quantities" of its debt. But an Italian ministerial source told Reuters that recent talks between Italy and China centred on possible investments in Italy's industrial sector, not the purchase of government bonds.

