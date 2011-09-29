Protesters are seen through an European Union flag, in front of the parliament building during a rally against a new austerity package at Constitution (Syntagma) square in Athens, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON China cannot help heavily indebted euro zone countries by buying their assets without seeing a clear picture of solutions to sovereign debt problems, the chairman of the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Jin Liqun, chairman of the board of supervisors at China Investment Corporation, also said there were risks to his country's domestic financial sector from real estate and local government debt, although banks were well capitalised.

As the euro zone sovereign debt crisis escalates, there have been some expectations that surplus-rich countries such as China -- with its sovereign wealth fund managing assets of over $230 billion (146 billion pounds) -- may invest in the region.

However, Jin offered a note of caution.

"We in China are concerned about the unravelling of the situation in the (euro zone) region," Jin told a conference in London.

"China cannot (give support) without due diligence. China cannot be expected to buy high risk euro zone (instruments) without a clear picture of debt workout programmes."

Jin, who is also former vice finance minister of China, said keeping investment and trade flows open was essential for Europe, and therefore it should recognise China's market economy status.

But Jin said he was optimistic about Europe's outlook.

"EU countries still enjoy competitive advantage in a number of areas such as science and technology, manufacturing and luxury products... Over time, economies in the EU will be out of woods. We're optimistic for the outlook."

FINANCIAL SECTOR RISKS

As Beijing tackles inflation and tries to engineer a soft-landing in the world's second largest economy, regulators are also planning to tackle bad debt accumulated by local governments.

Jin said real estate and local government financing vehicles (LGFV) were among the risks in the otherwise healthy financial sector.

"Banks are well capitalised... Overall, I would say the financial sector in china is in good shape. We are aware of risks which have to be taken care of. One of them is real estate and the other is local government financing vehicles," he said.

LGFVs are companies set up by city and provincial governments to pay for local real estate and infrastructure projects.

Jin said out of around 10 trillion yuan (958.2 billion pounds) of total outstanding debt incurred by LGFV, only a tenth would be classified as "dubious."

"There may be some difficulty in refinancing or rolling over the debt but if you look at the investments they are in infrastructure. So local governments can expect these investments to generate cash flows," he said.

The other risk area, he said, was around real estate.

"On this issue, the government has taken tough measures in cracking down speculation in real estate and try to tackle bubbles," he said.

Sources told Reuters in May that Beijing may shift 2-3 trillion yuan of debt from local government accounts to reduce the risk of a wave of defaults that could threaten stability.

The programme, expected to exceed the move in 1999 to clear debt from the books of large state-owned banks, will help Chinese banks which provided many of their loans.

Jin said the CIC is constantly on the lookout for investment opportunities, but does not invest in the defence industry or sectors that may pose reputational risks such as gambling and tobacco and remain passive investors.

"We try not to create uneasiness. Normally we do not have people on the board. We do not interfere with management at all. We remain passive financial investors," he said.

