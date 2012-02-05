SHANGHAI Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said that China needs to help Europe stabilise its markets due to strategic considerations in its relations with the region, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

China also needs to keep its policy on imports and exports stable via more encouragements rather than restrictions, the newspaper quoted Wen as saying during a visit to China's southern province of Guangdong earlier this month.

"Europe is now in a debt crisis," Wen was quoted as saying. "We must consider our relations with Europe from strategic needs, maintaining our nation's own interest.

"On the other hand, Europe is our largest export market. Europe is our biggest source of technological imports. Helping Europe stabilise its markets is thus helping ourselves."

