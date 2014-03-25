China's major listed highways resumed profit growth in 2013 and expect rising car ownership and urbanisation to propel revenues higher this year.

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd, Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd and Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd all posted higher annual earnings this month, helped by stronger toll revenue as more Chinese travel by road.

"The group's operations will also be boosted by more people owning cars and travelling by road," Jiangsu Expressway said in a Chinese-language filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The company, China's largest listed expressway by market value, on Monday reported a 16 percent gain in 2013 net profit to 2.71 billion yuan (266 million pounds).

Jiangsu Expressway's income fell for a second straight year in 2012 due in part to regulations such as those allowing small passenger vehicles to travel toll-free on major holidays, and the volatility of traffic volume of trucks.

The company, which operates the Jiangsu section of the busy Nanjing-Shanghai expressway, said it aims to achieve total revenue of more than 8.3 billion yuan this year, compared with 7.6 billion yuan in 2013.

"You're talking about more and more people transitioning from the rural to the urban areas. That leads to more buildings being built, more roads, more schools, more hospitals," said Ken Wong, China portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments.

Earlier this month, Zhejiang and Shenzhen expressways also posted higher earnings for 2013, reversing falls in 2012.

Zhejiang Expressway's net profit totalled 1.9 billion yuan, up 15.6 percent from a year earlier after a drop of 6.6 percent in 2012.

"The establishment of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone is anticipated to facilitate the growth in traffic volume of the surrounding areas of the Yangtze River Delta with the promotion of import and export trading," Zhejiang Expressway said.

Shenzhen Expressway, based in China's southern boom-town that borders Hong Kong, reported a net profit of 719.9 million yuan in 2013, up 5.1 percent from a year earlier.

It said it expected toll road revenue this year to hit at least last year's 2.9 billion yuan.

(Additional reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Stephen Coates)