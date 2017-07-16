FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Housing fire in eastern China kills 22, injures three - Xinhua
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

Housing fire in eastern China kills 22, injures three - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are seen outside a residential building where a fire that broke out in the early morning killed and injured many residents, in Changshu, Jiangsu province, China July 16, 2017. CNS/Zhong Sheng via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - At least 22 people were killed when a two-storey residential building in China's eastern Jiangsu province caught fire on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency cited local authorities as saying.

The fire broke out before dawn at the building in the town of Yushan in Changshu city, Xinhua said.

Three were injured.

The blaze has since been put out, and local police said they had arrested a suspect for alleged arson.

An investigation into the cause was under way and disaster-relief teams have been set up to offer legal and mental support for the families and relatives of the victims, Xinhua said.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk, Greg Mahlich

