BEIJING China will speed up legislation for a property tax and advance plans to revise its resource tax next year, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Thursday.

At the same time, China will also enhance the management of its local government debt and contain fiscal risks in 2014, Lou said in comments published on the ministry's website after a work meeting on Wednesday.

China does not have a nationwide property tax but hopes to introduce one to temper record house prices. However, some analysts say a property tax will not be effective in cooling home prices as the tax burden will simply be passed to buyers.

