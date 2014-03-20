SHANGHAI China's main Shanghai Stock Exchange has allowed foreign investors to invest in more products and raised the limit on their shareholdings in listed companies, the latest move by China to increase foreign participation in its capital market.

With immediate effect, the exchange raised the shareholding limit for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) in a single company to 30 percent from 20 percent, according to new rules by the exchange published on its website late on Wednesday.

The QFII and RQFII schemes are the main channels of foreign investments in China's stock markets. As of end-February, China had issued total quotas of $52.3 billion under the QFII programme and 180.4 billion yuan under the RQFII programme, which allows investments using offshore yuan.

The move, however, failed to provide much support on Thursday for the stock market, which has fallen more than 5 percent from a recent peak hit last month.

"The move comes at a time when China's stock market is quite weak and regulators hope to attract more foreign investment," said Zheng Weigang, a senior trader at Shanghai Securities.

"However, compared with China's large capitalised stock market, the overall amount of QFII and RQFII investment accounts for only a limited portion, so the impact of the new rules may be limited.

"Besides, because of lacklustre growth of China's economy in recent quarters, foreigners' interest in China's stock market is also not that strong, and that will also limit the impact of the new rules."

The CSI300 index of top Chinese companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges .CSI300 was up 0.2 percent on Thursday morning while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was virtually flat.

The Shanghai bourse also said foreign investors would now be permitted to trade asset-backed securities, when-issued debt and bonds issued by Chinese policy banks for the first time. They can now also participate in the preferred share programme, which is expected to be launched soon, it said.

China has been widening channels for investors buying mainland stocks, bonds and money market instruments.

China's stock market regulator has been encouraging long-term investment by foreign investors while also limiting their ownership in Chinese companies.

Last year, China doubled the overall quota of the QFII scheme to $150 billion and said it would expand the RQFII pilot programme to London, Singapore, Taiwan and other unnamed locations. The RQFII scheme is currently available through designated institutions in Hong Kong.

Foreign interest in Chinese equities has been tempered in recent years by concerns that onshore markets are driven primarily by speculation on policy direction and stimulus spending instead of business and economic fundamentals.

Investors also cite corporate governance issues as a problem. Analysts say a lack of clarity about how Beijing will tax profits from QFII investments has also restrained more conservative investors.

"It's a symbolic gesture," said Howhow Zhang, head of research at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.

"It's very rare for fund investors, even domestic ones, to buy more than 20 percent in a listed company."

(Additional reporting Samuel Shen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)