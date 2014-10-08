BEIJING China is considering allowing non-banks, including brokerages, insurers and trust firms, to trade in the interbank foreign exchange market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move would represent the latest step by Beijing to liberalise the country's tightly-controlled financial markets. It would be the biggest reform in its forex market since the central bank doubled the daily trading range for its yuan currency in March.

Currently the interbank foreign exchange market in China is limited only to banks.

Authorities are seeking feedback on a draft proposal to allow non-banks to conduct trades with market makers in the spot and derivatives markets, according to the government and banking sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Officials at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the forex regulator, could not be reached for comment.

China has been gradually rolling out a series of market reforms over the past years aimed at developing its financial markets.

In March, it increased the daily trading band of the yuan, allowing it to rise or fall 2 percent from the official daily midpoint which is set by the People's Bank of China every morning.

The move was seen as a sign of confidence that the central bank had successfully fought off currency speculators, as the yuan had long been viewed as a one-way appreciation bet.

The State Council, China's cabinet, pledged in May to push ahead with broad range of capital market reforms, including developing a system for direct bond issuance by local governments, streamlining IPO approval processes and removal of restrictions.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Muralikumar Anantharaman)