Sterling slips from six-week high against resurgent dollar
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against a strengthening dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
BEIJING China's foreign exchange regulator said it will continue to crack down on underground banks in order to safeguard financial and economic security, according to a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.
Following a meeting with the Ministry of Public Security, the third this year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said the two bodies will maintain intense pressure to clamp down on illegal banks and keep foreign exchange management orderly.
The two have worked closely together this year to disrupt illegal foreign exchange activities of underground banks, the regulator added.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.
LONDON Foreign exchange trading out of London rose 3 percent in October 2016 compared with a year earlier, but at $2.18 trillion a day it was still down from the equivalent six months earlier, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.