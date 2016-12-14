Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes are seen in a picture illustration shot January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING China's foreign exchange regulator said it will continue to crack down on underground banks in order to safeguard financial and economic security, according to a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with the Ministry of Public Security, the third this year, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said the two bodies will maintain intense pressure to clamp down on illegal banks and keep foreign exchange management orderly.

The two have worked closely together this year to disrupt illegal foreign exchange activities of underground banks, the regulator added.

