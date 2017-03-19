Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli speaks at the inaugural ceremony of Beijing organizing committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic winter games at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Picture Supplied by Action Images

BEIJING China opposes various forms of trade protectionism and supports free trade, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Sunday, reaffirming Beijing's stance amid worries over weak global demand.

"China is willing to work with other countries to oppose various forms of trade and investment protectionism," Zhang told the China Development Forum in Beijing.

"We should unwaveringly push forward economic globalisation ... we cannot stop our footsteps because of temporary difficulties."

Zhang said world policymakers should make the globalisation process more "inclusive" by putting more emphasis on equality.

"The world economy is in a deep adjustment, growth is weak and trade protectionism is rising," Zhang said.

Beijing is struggling to cope with weak global demand and faces risks from growing U.S. trade protectionism as the administration under new President Donald Trump shows an aversion to globalisation.

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping, as a keynote speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, offered a vigorous defence of globalisation and signalled Beijing's desire to play a bigger role on the world stage.

