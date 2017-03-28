BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it has summoned in a French diplomat after police shot dead a Chinese national in Paris, in an incident that sparked a protest by scores of Chinese in front of a police station in the French capital.

State news agency Xinhua said the Chinese national was killed on Sunday night after a "conflict" with police, with about 100 people from the Chinese community joining the protest on Monday evening.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China asked France to thoroughly investigate the incident and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens on France.

The ministry has summoned in a French diplomat to lodge representations and will continue to pay attention to developments and protect the safety and rights of Chinese people in France, she told a daily news briefing.

China hopes Chinese people in France can make their feelings known in a reasonable, legal way, Hua added.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)