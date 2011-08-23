PARIS/BEIJING President Nicolas Sarkozy will seek support from Chinese President Hu Jintao on Thursday for France's G20 agenda and for Europe's handling of the euro zone crisis, after signs of growing unease in Beijing.

Sarkozy, who stops in China before visiting France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia, is expected to discuss the priorities of his year-long presidency of the Group of 20, including tackling global economic imbalances such as China's current account surplus and the valuation of its yuan currency.

Following talks in recent weeks with several world leaders on the turmoil in world markets, Sarkozy is also expected to review with Hu the health of the global economy and the euro zone in particular, after some in Beijing have voiced calls for a more coordinated response to its crisis.

On Tuesday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Fu Ying warned the euro zone could collapse if it did not pull together, just a day after China's leading official newspaper likened the bloc's debt crisis to the Black Death.

"China will ask France and Germany to take on more responsibility to help out...other euro zone countries that have debt problems," said Xi Junyang, a professor of international finance with the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

"China will reiterate its confidence in the European economy and the euro, and may even promise to continue to buy euro bonds and other financial assets," Xi said.

Sarkozy will meet Hu at 10:00 a.m. BST on Thursday for talks followed by a dinner. He will then fly on to New Caledonia the same night, for his first visit to the archipelago territory since taking power in 2007.

On what will be Sarkozy's sixth visit to China as French president, the two leaders may discuss a Franco-German proposal to tax financial transactions, a highly divisive idea that would only be effective if supported by major economies like China.

With Sarkozy flush from the success of the French-led military intervention in Libya, he may also take the opportunity to press Beijing on its opposition to sanctions on Damascus as Western governments seek to raise pressure on Syria.

IN BIDEN'S FOOTSTEPS

Sarkozy arrives days after a visit to China by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, billed by analysts as a mission to convince the largest holder of U.S. debt its investments were safe.

With about a quarter of China's record foreign currency reserves of more than $3 trillion (1.8 trillion pounds) held in euro assets, many in Beijing have been dismayed by the threat to the euro.

"For China, the replacement for U.S. debt was European debt. But then when there were problems with European debt, the replacement is U.S. debt. So there's really nothing China can do right now," said Li Jie, a professor at the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin, travelling with Sarkozy, is due to remain in China on Friday to prepare the G20 agenda.

France will chair a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Marseille on September 9-10 to discuss the global economy, followed by a gathering of G20 finance ministers in Paris in mid-October.

Sarkozy has said Chinese backing is essential for France's G20 goals, which include a roadmap for tackling economic imbalances and measures to reduce market speculation and commodity price volatility.

The G20 presidency has marked a warming in Sino-French ties, strained by Sarkozy's meeting with the Dalai Lama in 2008, prompting some Chinese citizens to boycott French goods.

The two leaders last met in March, also in Beijing, when Sarkozy visited China to attend a seminar in the city of Nanjing on ideas to reform the international monetary system, which coaxed Beijing towards discussion of the yuan's valuation.

(Additional reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by)