BEIJING Chinese private equity pioneer, Paul Song, enjoys a challenge, which is just as well.

He's trying to raise $100 million from foreign investors as capital is quitting China at its fastest pace since the global financial crisis and the economy is set for its slowest year of growth since 1999.

"Like a stock investor, one buys shares when the market is at a low point and sells at a high point. I think right now offers good timing for funds like us to invest in new projects," Song, managing partner at the Beijing Capital Growth Fund, said.

An optimistic outlook has been a pre-requisite for private equity investors in an economy where capital flow is controlled almost entirely by the government and its state-backed banks.

But after 13 years in which Song has still managed to raise about 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) through his Millennium Ark Investment Management operation, conditions appear to be looking up for domestic Chinese private equity (PE) funds.

Rules have been eased to let China's insurers boost exposure to private equity and industry sources say the government is set to change the way it views money raised and managed by foreign PE firms, effectively cutting their access to some industries to the benefit of domestic funds.

Meanwhile China's Premier Wen Jiabao says he wants to break the monopoly-like position of banks and diversify the sources of capital for corporates in a bid to make the ventures financed - and the world's second-biggest economy - work more profitably.

Song has nevertheless hedged his bets, hitching his wagon to the private finance arm of the Beijing municipal government's $10 billion Beijing Capital Group - a state-owned enterprise that invests in the city's infrastructure, real estate and financial services sectors.

Song says he's done so for one key reason - to get close to foreign investors and learn from their experience.

"We aim to establish a top China-foreign fund that is locally focused in China. I'm confident we can do it," he said.

The $100 million venture is the first fund Beijing Capital has opened to overseas-based investors. It has partnered with Swiss alternative investment adviser, Geneva Capital SA., to raise the cash for the yuan-denominated fund.

Arguably the economic backdrop could be better.

HOT MONEY OUTFLOWS

China suffered its first quarterly balance of payments deficit since 1998 in the second three months of 2012. The $11.8 billion shortfall came courtesy of a $71.5 billion hole in the country's capital and financial accounts.

Subtract the monthly change in China's trade balance and foreign direct investment flows from the change in foreign reserves - which analysts broadly define as "hot money" flows - and capital is heading for the exits at its swiftest since the global financial turmoil of 2008-09.

Total funds raised by China's private equity industry sank to $4 billion in the first half of 2012 versus $11 billion raised a year earlier, data from the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association shows.

Economic growth meanwhile is forecast in the latest Reuters poll to slow to 8 percent in 2012 from 9.2 percent in 2011 - the slowest pace of expansion in 13 years.

And China's benchmark equity index, the Shanghai Composite .SSEC, is in third straight year of decline, which is not great for a fund aiming to make much of its money by buying stakes in privately-held firms and booking profits when they make initial public offerings (IPOs) on stock exchanges.

Song - voted one of China's 10 best venture capitalists by industry bodies - says the fund will cast its net as wide as necessary to make a profit and not be limited to pre-IPO deals.

By his calculations, China's PE funds manage $20 billion of assets while Chinese firms sell around $30 billion worth of stock a year, creating a profitable mis-match in capital needs.

"China's PE market is not fully developed at all and does not match the country's overall economy. From 2012, China's PE market will probably enter a new era of growth," Song said.

He sees the best opportunities right now in infrastructure-related plays - a sector under intense government scrutiny after torrential rains over Beijing in July, the worst in 60 years, killed at least 77 people and caused damage estimated by the municipal government at 12 billion yuan.

"It's no joke to have had many people die in the downpour. But that does mean there is an investment opportunity for funds like us," Song said.

"Because infrastructure companies urgently need money, we can pin down a good price when negotiating investment deals. If these infrastructure projects are deeply short of funds to upgrade facilities, it's good for us in the negotiation."

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)