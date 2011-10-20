SHANGHAI Foreign joint ventures in China's 2.3 trillion yuan (229 billion pound) mutual funds industry are increasingly looking beyond their main businesses to ride out sluggishness in the nation's stock market that has seen their asset-growth stagnate.

Some high-profile Sino-foreign ventures, including those of UBS UBSN.VX and HSBC (HSBA.L), are now expanding their cross-border businesses or developing new products for niche local segments in order to boost revenues.

So far, 38 foreign companies, including Morgan Stanley (MS.N), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) have set up fund joint ventures in China, a market crowded with 67 players. The JVs, where foreigners are allowed to have a maximum 49 percent holding, have just under 50 percent share of the total market.

While the industry's assets under management (AUM) have stalled at current levels for the past three years, competition has intensified as fund houses have rushed to launch new products and compete for talent to defend their market share, said Min Gyaw, director at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.

"Human resources and distribution costs have gone through the roof, driving down profit margins in a significant way," Gyaw said.

In a recent survey by consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) on 29 Sino-foreign fund ventures, 11 asset managers said their profits during the past three years fell short of expectations, while nine forecast zero or negative revenue growth this year.

The Shanghai benchmark stock index .SSEC has fallen more than 10 percent so far this year after dropping 14 percent in 2010, prompting a unit of the country's sovereign wealth fund earlier this month to buy shares of big lenders for the first time since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

The harsh environment is making China's fund industry less appealing to some foreign investors.

Belgian financial group KBC (KBC.BR) has been actively seeking a buyer for its loss-making China fund venture stake, sources with directly knowledge of the deals have told Reuters.

ALTERNATIVE OPPORTUNITIES

Seeking alternative revenue to the traditional "long-only" investing business in China, funds such as UBS SDIC Asset Management and HFT Investment Management have in the past year set up subsidiaries in Hong Kong.

That would allow the fund houses to launch hedge funds and make it easier for them to provide advisory services for overseas investors buying mainland Chinese securities which is currently restricted to investments via the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme (QFII).

HFT Investment Management, BNP Paribas' China venture, said it has seen its QFII advisory business grow sharply over the past few years, with the size of the asset it advises totalling about 20 billion yuan, about half as big as its domestic fund management business.

Not surprisingly, the PWC survey showed that expanding into new markets such as Hong Kong is seen as a key objective for fund JVs over the next three years.

"Foreign ventures definitely have an advantage in this niche market as home-grown asset managers are relatively weak in terms of overseas branding and track-record building," said Alex Wong,

asset management industry group leader at PWC in Shanghai.

"If I were a foreign investor looking to invest in China, I would certainly tend to seek advice from a joint venture, which looks more trustworthy," he said.

Other fund ventures are hoping to benefit from the strength of their foreign shareholders in China's domestic market.

HSBC Jintrust Fund Management Co, a joint venture of HSBC Global Asset Management, last week launched a money market fund mainly targeting multinational firms in China.

"We can introduce our products to global companies here, taking advantage of HSBC's brand awareness and client networks," said Wang Dong, head of global business at HSBC Jintrust.

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)