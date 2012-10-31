SHANGHAI Chinese fund managers slightly reduced their recommended equity weightings in October as investors remained cautious about China's economic outlook, days ahead of Beijing's once-in-a-decade leadership transition.

The average recommended stock weighting over the next three months dipped to 78.1 percent from 78.3 percent a month earlier, a monthly poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week showed.

The fund managers also cut their suggested allocations for bonds to 10.1 percent from 11.8 percent in the previous monthly survey, but raised recommended cash holdings to 11.8 percent from 9.9 percent.

The 18th National Congress of China's Communist Party to be held on November 8 has breathed some confidence into the market and triggered a rebound earlier this month, but with the congress just days away, investors are waiting for further cues on China's economic health.

"The market rally has run out of steam," said one of the fund managers, who declined to be identified. "We're in a politically sensitive period so a market slump is unlikely. But without improvement in the economy, there's not much room for shares to rise either."

Another fund manager pointed out that despite recent signs of economic stability, the possibility of a further deceleration of the economy could not be ruled out.

China's stock market, which slumped 22 percent last year, has remained sluggish this year amid signs of economic slowdown. China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the July-September quarter, slowing for a seventh straight quarter.

The fund managers polled on average expect the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC to rise about 7 percent from the current level to 2,192 points over the next three months.

On sector allocation, fund managers raised their suggested weightings in cyclical stocks such as car makers, machinery producers and energy firms, betting their worst days may soon be over.

Recommended allocation of machinery stocks were raised to 12.1 percent from 11.1 percent a month earlier, while suggested exposure to auto makers were increased to 7.4 percent from 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, fund managers cut their suggested exposure to banking stocks to 16.6 percent from 17 percent, on worries of shrinking interest margins and a potential rise in bad assets.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Melanie Lee; Additional reporting by David Lin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)